OnePlus 6T Lucky Star contest: You can get 600 assured gifts from Amazon India

OnePlus smartphones have always been an instant hit as these devices bring in premium features and high-end specifications at affordable pricing. From being an online-only brand, the company has changed its strategy with the launch of the OnePlus 6T and has made it available via both online and offline.

However, Amazon India, which has been selling the OnePlus devices exclusively in the past has come up with some attractive offers for the buyers of the 6T. Being the exclusive online partner of OnePlus, the retailer has announced the Lucky Star offer for the buyers of this device. This is a part of the 4th anniversary of the partnership between OnePlus and Amazon.

OnePlus 6T Lucky Star offer

Under this offer, if you buy the OnePlus 6T from November 30 to December 2, you will be eligible to win a range of gifts. If you purchase the device via Amazon, you can become the Lucky Star and win exciting gifts across categories including fashion, appliances, home décor and more. Also, there is an option for the buyers of this device to avail a range of finance schemes.

Cashback and exchange offers

Recently, it was reported that the Citibank debit and credit card users can avail a discount of Rs. 1,500 in the form of cashback on buying the OnePlus 6T using the card. Also, the buyers can choose to purchase the device using no cost EMI for a period of six months. And, there is an exchange discount of up to Rs. 3,000 as well on the purchase of the device but it is applicable only on exchanging an old OnePlus phone for the 6T.

The company notes that the Lucky Star will be selected by a lucky draw among all the participants buying the device during the period of the contest mentioned above. The selected buyer will have to answer the question received on the email id registered with the online retailer in order to become the Lucky Star. And, the winner will be announced by December 5. Notably, this offer is not applicable for the buyers in Tamil Nadu.