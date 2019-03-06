OnePlus 6T March Madness offers Rs. 2,000 discount, no cost EMI and more News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu OnePlus 6T is now available at attractive discounts.

OnePlus has announced a new promotional campaign dubbed March Madness. This sale started on March 5 will go on for a month. Under this campaign, buyers can avail an additional discount of Rs. 2,000 on exchanging their old smartphone as they upgrade to a OnePlus 6T.

Notably, this March Madness offer is valid on purchases that are made via the online retailer Amazon India, OnePlus.in and the exclusive offline stores such as Reliance Digital and Croma. Furthermore, there will be exclusive offers including no cost EMI payment on using select bank debit and credit cards and special accessories bundled as giveaways. But there is no clarity regarding these accessories.

OnePlus 6T success

OnePlus 6T was launched in three variants. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 37,999. The mid-variant has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 41,999. The top-end variant has 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 45,999.

Being one of the premium smartphones with a relatively lesser price tag as compared to the other expensive offerings in the market, the OnePlus 6T is touted to be the bestselling premium smartphone in 2018 by the Counterpoint Market research. As per the research firm's release for Q4 2018, the company grabbed a market share of 36% in the premium smartphone space. It has also retained the top position for the third consecutive quarter.

OnePlus 6T specifications

To recap, the OnePlus 6T bestows an in-display fingerprint sensor within its 6.41-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Under its hood, the smartphone uses an octa-core Snapdragon 845 SoC paired with 10GB RAM and up to 256GB storage space. The device also uses the Wrap Charge 30 feature, which can charge the battery by 50% in just 20 minutes.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 7 is all set to be launched sometime in the second quarter of this year with a pop-up selfie camera and triple cameras at its rear. The company will also launch a 5G smartphone but there is no specific time frame on when to expect the device.