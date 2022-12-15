OnePlus 6T Marvel Edition Launching in India on December 17: Price, Specifications News oi -Subhrojit Mallick

OnePlus has officially released a teaser for the special edition OnePlus 10T which it launched back in August. The OnePlus 10T is the company's refined iteration of its flagship offering which it launches later in the year after the Pro models are introduced. The T models have always maintained a balance between affordability and innovation, and the OnePlus 10T is no different. Now, in celebration of OnePlus' 9-year anniversary, the company is releasing a Marvel Edition of the OnePlus 10T.

This is not the first time OnePlus has collaborated with Marvel. In 2018, OnePlus released the OnePlus 6 Avengers Edition during the release of Avengers: Infinity Wars. The latest collaboration has been spotted on the Disney shop, with OnePlus officially teasing the release on its Twitter handle.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition: What's on Offer?

OnePlus released a teaser image of the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition which is slated to launch this week in India. The two companies are collaborating to celebrate the release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The special edition smartphone will come in a Moonstone Black colour option bundled with exclusive goodies made in partnership with Marvel Studio. The goodies include an Iron Man phone cover, Captain America pop-socket, and a Black Panther Phone Stand.

The rest of the hardware in the smartphone is still the same. The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition runs on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, and features a 6.7-inch Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Full HD+ resolution, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The special edition comes in a single variant with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage, and runs on Android 13-based OxygenOS 13.

As for the cameras, the OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition features a triple camera stack at the back that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera with OIS, along with an 8MP utlrawide camera and a 2MP macro camera. On the front is a 16MP selfie shooter.

The phone is backed by a 4800mAh battery and features 150W SuperVOOC charging. It also features stereo speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, but lacks support for wireless charging.

OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition: Price and Availability

The OnePlus 10T Marvel Edition is listed on the Disney Shop, and will be available to OnePlus' Red Cable Club members with exclusive benefits. The 16GB+256GB variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 55,999.

