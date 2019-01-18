OnePlus 6T Republic Day offer: Get cashback, exchange offers and more

Last month, OnePlus 6T was available at a discount on account of the year-end. Now, on account of Republic Day, the company has announced a new set of exciting offers on the 6T. This is the first OnePlus Assured Upgrade program that buyers can avail on the OnePlus 6T starting from January 19.

During this offer period, the buyers of the OnePlus smartphone will get attractive discounts as well on the purchase. This Republic Day sale offer is applicable on purchases made via Amazon India and OnePlus Exclusive stores. Buyers can avail up to 70% guaranteed buyback rate and at least 40% buyback rate on returning the device from 3 to 12 months from the date of purchase of the smartphone. However, this is applicable only on upgrading to an upcoming smartphone from the brand.

OnePlus Assured Upgrade program

The OnePlus Assured Upgrade program is valid from January 19 to January 24. If you choose to buy the OnePlus 6T from the offline stores, then you can exchange the 6T for the next flagship model from the company. This can be done on the OnePlus Care app for assured exchange value. The amount of discount depends on when you upgrade to the next device.

On buying it online via Amazon, you should choose the Guaranteed Exchange Program. You can refer to the step-by-step guide from here.

OnePlus 6T Republic Day offers

OnePlus is offering an exclusive Republic Day discount for a limited period. This offer will go live on January 19 for the Amazon Prime members and January 20 for all the users. It includes Rs. 1,500 instant discount on the 6T purchases on using an HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Also, on buying the device from Croma, Reliance Digital and OnePlus Exclusive offline stores, you can get Rs. 1,500 cashback on using an SBI credit card and choosing EMI payment options. This offer is valid from January 19.

Rs. 2,000 exchange offer

You can get no cost EMI options for 6 months via both online and offline channels. Also, the existing OnePlus users can get Rs. 2,000 additional exchange offer on buying the 6T.