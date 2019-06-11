OnePlus 6T Running On Windows 10 OS Shows How Powerful Our Smartphones Are News oi-Vivek

Smartphones are getting more powerful every passing year. In fact, some of the flagship smartphones of 2019 offer up to 12 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage, which is definitely more than an average professional grade laptop or desktop computer. Now, OnePlus's previous flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 6T has been spotted on the Internet running on Windows 10 OS.

Not the first phone to do so

Though the OnePlus 6T is not the first smartphone to run on Windows 10 OS (full version), it is one of the first smartphones from OnePlus to do so. The device is running on Windows 10 on the ARM platform, as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC that powers the OnePlus 6T is an ARM processor.

NTAuthority has posted a couple of photos on Twitter, which offers the first glimpse at the OnePlus 6T running on Windows 10 OS. Do note that, the UI is not perfect as Windows 10 is not optimized to a display with a water-drop notch.

There is no straight forward way to install Windows 10 on the OnePlus 6T, instead, the developer has followed trail and error method to run the OnePlus 6T with Windows 10 OS. As of now, there are no set of instruction or files that can be used to install Windows 10 on the OnePlus 6T. In the coming days, the developer might release the same for the general public.

In addition to installing the Windows 10 OS, the developer has tested apps like Google Chrome and Modern Combat 2 using emulators.

Our view on the OnePlus 6T running Windows 10 OS

This little experiment from NTAuthority proves the capabilities of the modern day smartphone and what we can achieve from a device that is pocketable. Though the Windows 10 OS is not meant for small sized smartphones, the device can still run without any issue.

In the future, we might be able to see smartphones that can run a full version of Windows 10 and support to connect an external display via USB port to get a complete Windows 10 experience on the go. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about Windows 10 on mobile.