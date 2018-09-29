ENGLISH

OnePlus 6T 'The Lab' program lets you review it before launch

OnePlus 'The Lab' program will let you review the OnePlus 6T before the actual launch event. Know how to participate.

    OnePlus is back with its 'The Lab' program for the launch of its upcoming flagship the OnePlus 6T. Earlier the company has announced the same program before the launch of its OnePlus 6 smartphone. 'The Lab' is a program conducted by the company for the interested OnePlus users to get their hands on the upcoming smartphone before the official launch. This an initiative to give chance to the users to test the device and share their feedback to the company before the launch of the phone.

    OnePlus has started this program earlier this year, and this time the company will send the OnePlus 6T units to ten users who will test the device in all possible condition and send a comprehensive review back to the OnePlus community. So if you are interested in taking part in this program then head to the company's official forum and sign up for the participation form. According to the company the users have 10 days to fill the participation form and the application portal will close on October 8, at 6:30 pm IST.

    If you be the lucky one to be selected then OnePlus will sen you a OnePlus 6T top review. You will be the first ones among the rest of the world to get the device for review before anyone else. The company will also send you some number of terms and conditions which has to be followed strictly.

    Here are the terms and conditions which should be followed by the selected participants

    Entries in English Only.
    If chosen, you agree to complete all requirements on time and in an honest manner; if you are not able to do so, you agree to return the device in its original condition and give your spot to the next candidate.
    As a reviewer, you agree to provide OnePlus with the free right to use and publish any production materials (video, pictures, articles, etc.) that are generated and submitted during the review period.
    When you apply, your entry will be added automatically to an internal backup reviewer list. We reserve the right to contact backup reviewers for additional review purposes during the selection period.
    OnePlus reserves all rights to this event. The views and opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of OnePlus.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 29, 2018, 14:15 [IST]
