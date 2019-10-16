ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7, 7 Pro Android 10-Based OxygenOS Update Roll-out Resumes: All You Need To Know

    By
    |

    OnePlus 7 series is one of the star launches in the flagship smartphone segment this year. Launched back in June, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are packed with some top-of-the-line hardware. The Chinese manufacturer also unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, both of which ships with the latest Android 10 OS. Now, the company has released the same Android 10-based Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 7 series. Following are the details:

    OnePlus 7, 7 Pro Android 10-Based OxygenOS Update Roll-out Resumes

     

    OnePlus 7, 7 Pro Android 10-Based Oxygen OS Update Released

    The latest update for both the devices come with OxygenOS 10.0.1 firmware build. The company has suggested the update rollout in batches; the mass rollout is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. If you don't receive any notification, you can check it manually in the Settings menu.

    This update brings all the new Android 10 elements along with some general bug fixes in the mix to both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Notably, this update was initially released in September but was postponed to resolve all the bugs. Back then, its availability was revealed by Manu J, OnePlus Global Products Operation Manager.

    Coming to the changelog, the update introduces a slew of features including a new UI and customizations feature in the Settings menu. Using the customizations feature, you will be able to select the icon shape and size to be displayed in the Quick Settings menu.

    The update also adds full-screen gestures including an inward swipe from the left/right edge to go back. A navigation bar at the bottom will allow switching left or right for the recently open apps. It also brings a Smart display feature that shows data based on a specific location, times, and events for Ambient display.

    It also brings a new Game Space feature which will allow you to combine all the games in one place for easier access. Also, you will get the option to block spam messages by using specific keywords.

     

    That's not it, the update also improved the imaging quality of the camera along with the general bug fixes. All these new features are definitely going to enhance the overall user experience.

    via

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 16, 2019, 11:45 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 16, 2019

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue