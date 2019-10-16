OnePlus 7, 7 Pro Android 10-Based OxygenOS Update Roll-out Resumes: All You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 7 series is one of the star launches in the flagship smartphone segment this year. Launched back in June, the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro are packed with some top-of-the-line hardware. The Chinese manufacturer also unveiled the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro, both of which ships with the latest Android 10 OS. Now, the company has released the same Android 10-based Oxygen OS update for the OnePlus 7 series. Following are the details:

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro Android 10-Based Oxygen OS Update Released

The latest update for both the devices come with OxygenOS 10.0.1 firmware build. The company has suggested the update rollout in batches; the mass rollout is expected to be completed in the coming weeks. If you don't receive any notification, you can check it manually in the Settings menu.

This update brings all the new Android 10 elements along with some general bug fixes in the mix to both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. Notably, this update was initially released in September but was postponed to resolve all the bugs. Back then, its availability was revealed by Manu J, OnePlus Global Products Operation Manager.

Coming to the changelog, the update introduces a slew of features including a new UI and customizations feature in the Settings menu. Using the customizations feature, you will be able to select the icon shape and size to be displayed in the Quick Settings menu.

The update also adds full-screen gestures including an inward swipe from the left/right edge to go back. A navigation bar at the bottom will allow switching left or right for the recently open apps. It also brings a Smart display feature that shows data based on a specific location, times, and events for Ambient display.

It also brings a new Game Space feature which will allow you to combine all the games in one place for easier access. Also, you will get the option to block spam messages by using specific keywords.

That's not it, the update also improved the imaging quality of the camera along with the general bug fixes. All these new features are definitely going to enhance the overall user experience.

