OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Color Announced: Sale Starts On July 15 At Amazon.in News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus introduced its flagship OnePlus 7 series back in May with the launch of OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7. The latter is an affordable flagship which comes with features such as a 48MP rear camera, Snapdragon 855 chipset and more. The device was announced in Mirror Gray and Red color options. Now, a new color variant of the device has been introduced.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Color Pricing And Availability:

The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue color option will be officially available starting July 15 as a part of Amazon Prime Day sale. The 'Notify Me' page of this color variant has already gone live on Amazon.in. The device will be available starting 12 AM (midnight) for Amazon Prime customers exclusively.

The company is yet to reveal the device's availability for non-prime customers. As for the pricing, the device costs Rs. 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration. There are some offers which one can avail during the Amazon Prime Day sale. The sale offers include a cashback of worth Rs. 3,500 via HDFC Bank credit or debit cards.

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Color Highlight Features:

The new color variant packs similar features as the other two models. There is a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch on top for the selfie camera. The big display with thin bezels allows for a good viewing experience.

One of the major highlights of the OnePlus 7 is the dual-rear cameras consisting of a 48MP (f/1.7) Sony IMX586 sensor accompanied by a 5MP depth sensor. The camera offers features such as EIS, OIS, PDAF which enhances the image quality.

For selfies and video chats, there is a 16MP Sony IMX471 camera up front. As for the processor, the smartphone runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC aided by Adreno 640 GPU. The device comes with 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage configuration.

Notably, the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage has been announced in Mirror Blue color option. It ships with Android Pie based OS with OxygenOS skin. Backing up the unit is a 3,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

