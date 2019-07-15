OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Goes On Sale Via Amazon At Rs 32,999 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlusrecently announced the Mirror Blue color variant of the OnePlus 7 in India. The device was previously available in Mirror Gray and Red color options. And now, the new color option has gone up for sale starting July 15.. Here's what the device has to offer:

OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue Price, Availability And Offers:

The OnePlus 7 Mirror Blue color with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 32,999. The device can be purchased online from Amazon.in. However, the other two color options come with an 8GB RAM and 256GB memory configuration as well.

The sale offers include 10 percent instant discount via HDFC Bank Debit or Credit card and EMI options starting at Rs. 1,553. Amazon Prime customers will receive 5 percent instant discount via Amazon Pay ICIC Bank Credit card. You can also avail up to Rs 10,400 off while exchanging an old smartphone.

What Makes OnePlus 7 A Competent Flagship?

The device adorns a 6.41-inch FullHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. The display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass and the high-resolution makes for an immersive viewing experience.

In the imaging department, there is a dual-camera setup offering a 48MP Sony IMX586 (f/1.7) sensor and a 5MP depth lens. The camera features include EIS, OIS, PDAF, Slow Motion, and 4K video recording. Upfront, you get a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Under the hood, the device makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset backed by 6GB/8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage. The only deal-breaker here could be the missing support for external microSD card. the device ships with Android Pie OS topped with OxygenOS 9 UI. Besides, a 3,700mAh battery with Quick charge support backs up the unit.

All these top-of-the-line features for a starting price of Rs. 32,999 makes the OnePlus 7 one of the best affordable premium smartphones available today. If you are looking for a well-rounded smartphone under Rs. 35,000 then this is a good option you can go for.

