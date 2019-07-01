OnePlus 7 OxygenOS 9.5.6 Update: Rolling Out In India With June Security Patch And Morea News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus unveiled its latest flagship OnePlus 7 smartphone lineup back in May this year. Both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro had been the most anticipated smartphone launches this year.

It has been only over a month since the devices have gone official but have already received a bunch of updates that had improved their performance in various aspects. Recently, the company dished out a firmware update for the OnePlus 7 Pro.

That was the 4th consecutive firmware update for the device released in a month. Now, the company has announced a new firmware for the standard OnePlus 7 smartphone which further improves the device's performance.

OnePlus 7 OxygenOS Firmware Update:

The OnePlus 7 is getting a new OxygenOS firmware. The update is released as OTA for the units in India and it carries a firmware build OxygenOS 9.5.6. The update will be rolling out gradually to all the available units in the country.

A notification for the same should be available on OnePlus 7 handsets. One can also check the update manually in the Settings Menu under Software Update section.

What's New?

The OxygenOS 9.5.6 update for the OnePlus 7 comes with the latest June 2019 Android security patch. This improves the security of the device against various external threats. In addition to the new Android security patch, the update also optimizes the image quality of the cameras.

The cameras will now offer improved Nightscape mode and overall clarity. The update also fixes some general bugs and issues and optimizes the system stability for improved performance.

The audio quality of the device has also been improved along with the display brightness and sensitivity. This will allow for a premium media playback experience on the OnePlus 7.

OnePlus 7 Quick Specifications And Features:

The OnePlus 7 adorns a 6.41-inch OLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels. The display features a waterdrop notch on top and has a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for added protection.

Under the hood, an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset powers the smartphone clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option. The internal storage is expandable using a microSD card.

The device ships with Android Pie-based OxygenOS firmware. For photography, it packs dual-lenses at the rear comprising of a 48MP (f/1.6) primary lens and a 5MP (f/2.14) depth sensor.

The dewdrop notch houses a 16MP selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture. The camera features include HDR, 4K video recording, EIS, OIS, Night Mode, and Slow Motion, etc. The handset is kept alive by a 3,700mAh Li-Po battery with Quick Charge support.

Best Mobiles in India