OnePlus 7 Pro Receives A Camera Centric Software Update: Improves Camera Performance

OnePlus 7 Pro, the flagship smartphone from OnePlus has received a major software update. Considering the changelog, the new update is expected to improve the overall camera performance of the smartphone, as, most of the things specified on the changelog is related to camera and imaging.

OxygenOS 9.5.7 changelog

OxygenOS 9.5.7 is the latest software version for the OnePlus 7 Pro. According to the changelog, the latest software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro optimizes the double tap to wake feature, Fixes the issue with the ambient display, Improves the touch sensitivity, Improved audio quality for third-party apps, and other general bug fixes and improvements.

Coming the to the camera specific changes, the OxygenOS 9.5.7 now supports improved color and contrast performance, improved white balance consistency of triple camera setup, improves accuracy and stability of autofocusing, noise issue in HDR mode has been fixed, the contrast and color saturation for the ultra wide-angle lens has been fixed, improves clarity and noise reduction in the night mode and ultra wide-angle mode, improves clarity and noise reduction for telephoto lens, Nightscape has been improved, improved image clarity in extremely low light scenes of nightscape.

What do we think about the OxygenOS 9.5.7?

Though we are yet to test everything that is offered by the latest update, we did take some photos before and after the update, and there is a huge difference in color, clarity, and saturation, especially for the ultra wide-angle, and the telephoto lens. However, we did not notice any difference in the selfie camera performance.

If you look at the images, the two images on the bottom part were taken on the previous version of the software, whereas, the photos on the top has been captured after installing the latest update and taken with the telephoto and ultra-wide angle lens. There is clearly a difference in the color and saturation compared to the images taken on the previous software version.

If you are using the OnePlus 7 Pro, then, this is a must install the update, as it definitely improved the overall camera performance of the smartphone.