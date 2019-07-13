ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7 Pro Component Cost Revealed: Costs Less Than Rs. 25,000

    By
    |

    The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first Pro smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, which is also the most expensive smartphone from the company with a starting price of Rs. 48,999 in India. Now, a leaked document claims that the overall component cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro is USD 324 or Rs. 22,222, which is almost half the retail price.

    OnePlus 7 Pro Component Cost Revealed: Costs Less Than Rs. 25,000

     

    The overall component cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro does not include R&D expenses that goes into making a smartphone from scratch, software development, assembling charges, shipping charges, and a profit margin for the company to make some money. Though the components used on the OnePlus 7 Pro might costs less than Rs. 25,000, one has to pay almost double if not less to get it in an assembled condition and a software that goes hand to hand with the hardware.

    Samsung Takes The Major Share

    One of the most expensive components used on the OnePlus 7 Pro is the display. The QHD+ AMOLED panel used on the OnePlus 7 Pro runs @ 90Hz and is manufactured by Samsung and the OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first smartphone in the world to offer a 2K AMOLED display that runs at a higher refresh rate. For the display alone, the company spends around USD 80 or Rs. 5,500. The next expensive part of the OnePlus 7 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which costs USD 70 or Rs. 4,900.

    In addition to the display, some of the camera sensors, storage, and RAM are also from Samsung, which costs around USD 60 or Rs. 4,100. Other components like the battery, network antennas, back case, charging port, and connecting cables will make up for the remaining cost of the product.

    What Do We Think About The OnePlus 7 Pro's Component Cost?

    Though it looks like the overall component cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro is less than Rs. 25,000, it takes a lot of effort and resource investment to make a device as complicated as the OnePlus 7 Pro. Similarly, the company also spends a lot of money into software development as well, and OnePlus smartphones are known for offering the best custom Android OS experience. In fact, companies like Samsung and Apple charge more than double that of the component cost for smartphones like the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S10.

     
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Sunday, July 14, 2019, 10:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 14, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue