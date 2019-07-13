OnePlus 7 Pro Component Cost Revealed: Costs Less Than Rs. 25,000 News oi-Vivek

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first Pro smartphone from the Chinese smartphone brand OnePlus, which is also the most expensive smartphone from the company with a starting price of Rs. 48,999 in India. Now, a leaked document claims that the overall component cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro is USD 324 or Rs. 22,222, which is almost half the retail price.

The overall component cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro does not include R&D expenses that goes into making a smartphone from scratch, software development, assembling charges, shipping charges, and a profit margin for the company to make some money. Though the components used on the OnePlus 7 Pro might costs less than Rs. 25,000, one has to pay almost double if not less to get it in an assembled condition and a software that goes hand to hand with the hardware.

Samsung Takes The Major Share

One of the most expensive components used on the OnePlus 7 Pro is the display. The QHD+ AMOLED panel used on the OnePlus 7 Pro runs @ 90Hz and is manufactured by Samsung and the OnePlus 7 Pro is also the first smartphone in the world to offer a 2K AMOLED display that runs at a higher refresh rate. For the display alone, the company spends around USD 80 or Rs. 5,500. The next expensive part of the OnePlus 7 Pro is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, which costs USD 70 or Rs. 4,900.

In addition to the display, some of the camera sensors, storage, and RAM are also from Samsung, which costs around USD 60 or Rs. 4,100. Other components like the battery, network antennas, back case, charging port, and connecting cables will make up for the remaining cost of the product.

What Do We Think About The OnePlus 7 Pro's Component Cost?

Though it looks like the overall component cost of the OnePlus 7 Pro is less than Rs. 25,000, it takes a lot of effort and resource investment to make a device as complicated as the OnePlus 7 Pro. Similarly, the company also spends a lot of money into software development as well, and OnePlus smartphones are known for offering the best custom Android OS experience. In fact, companies like Samsung and Apple charge more than double that of the component cost for smartphones like the iPhone X and the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Best Mobiles in India