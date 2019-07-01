OnePlus 7 Pro Just Became More Affordable After Recent Price Cut News oi-Vivek

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the latest flagship smartphone from Shenzen based smartphone brand, which has received a good reception across the globe. Though the OnePlus 7 Pro is the most expensive smartphone from the company, it still undercuts the pricing of the other flagship smartphones from Huawei, Samsung, and Apple by a hefty margin.

For the first time, the OnePlus 7 Pro has received a price reduction in Canada, where, the base variant is now available for CAD899 (Rs. 47,339) instead of CAD999 (Rs. 52,605), which was the launch price for the entry-level model with 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

OnePlus 7 Pro Is Cheaper In Canada

The OnePlus 7 Pro with 6 GB RAM retails in India for Rs. 48,999, and the same model is now available in Canada for Rs. 47,339, which means the OnePlus 7 Pro is more affordable in Canada compared to India. OnePlus is also refunding the difference amount for those who bought the OnePlus 7 Pro from May 17 (10 am) to June 28 (12 pm).

OnePlus 7 Pro Quick Specs

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the first smartphone in the world to offer 6.67-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with 6/8/12 GB of RAM and 128/256 GB of internal storage.

The smartphone has a triple rear-camera setup with a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. At the front, the device has a 16 MP motorized pop-up selfie camera with support for 1080p video recording capability.

A 4000 mAh battery powers the phone with support for Warp Charge 30 via USB type C port, which can charge the device from 0 to 100% within 60 to 70 minutes. The OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Android 9 Pie OS with custom Oxygen OS 9.0 skin on top.

What Do We Think About The OnePlus 7 Pro

If you are in the market for a premium flagship smartphone, especially under Rs. 50,000, then the OnePlus 7 Pro could be the device that you are looking for. The OnePlus 7 Pro goes head to head with other flagship smartphones like the Huawei P30 Pro, HONOR 20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy S10, iPhone XR, and other flagship smartphones.

