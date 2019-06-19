OnePlus 7 Pro Receives 4th Consecutive Software Update In Last 30 Days News oi-Vivek

It has been more than a month after the launch of the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus, within a month, the company has released the 4th consecutive software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro to fix some bugs and improve the overall performance of the smartphone.

The Oxygen OS 9.5.8 is the latest software update for the OnePlus 7 Pro, which further improves the overall user experience of the smartphone by fixing the following issues.

What's New In The Latest Software Update For The OnePlus 7 Pro

According to the changelog, the Oxygen OS 9.5.8 optimizes the touch sensitivity of the screen and the update also fixes the third party compatibility issues on the third party USB type-C earphones. The latest update for the OnePlus 7 Pro patches the Android Security patch for the month of May and there are other general bug fixes and improvements.

Additionally, the update improves the audio quality of the smartphone and the pop-up camera opening issue in case of incoming video call has also been fixed, especially when the screen is off or locked.

OnePlus 7 Quick Specs

The OnePlus 7 Pro is the flagship smartphone from the company, which offers features like a 2K AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the smartphone with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage with dual SIM card slots.

The device offers a triple camera array with a 48 MP primary camera, 16 MP ultra wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. Similarly, the phone has a 16 MP front-facing selfie camera with a pop-up or rising camera mechanism.

What Do We Think About The OnePlus 7 Pro?

Here is the full review of the OnePlus 7 Pro, where we have made an in-depth analysis of the smartphone. The OnePlus 7 Pro is a flagship smartphone in and out, it has a fast processor, a high-resolution display, a capable triple camera, and a 4000 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30.

The OnePlus 7 Pro is also the most expensive OnePlus smartphone till date, where, one has to pay at least Rs. 48,999 for the base variant and the price is on par with flagship smartphones from other brands. Even with the increase in the pricing, the OnePlus 7 Pro is still the value for money flagship smartphone that anyone can buy in India.

