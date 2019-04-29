ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 scores the highest DisplayMate ratings ever

    The smartphone is set to launch on May 14.

    OnePlus seems to be gearing up to launch its latest flagship - OnePlus 7 on May 14. The company will reportedly launch three smartphones including the OnePlus 7, 7 Pro, and 7 Pro 5G. We have already come across a lot of leaks as the launch date is inching closer.

    OnePlus 7 scores the highest DisplayMate ratings ever

     

    Now, DisplayMate - the website that benchmarks smartphone displays, put the OnePlus 7 through its tests. The website has rated the device with A+ display ratings. The display shoot-out of the device will be published on May 14, the day when the device will see the light of day.

    If the reports are to be believed, the OnePlus 7 will sport a 6.7-inch SUPER AMOLED display that is curved towards the left and right edges, just like the display seen on the Galaxy S series smartphones. The display will have a Quad-HD+ resolution of 1440 x 3120 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

    The company recently also teased the OnePlus 7 Pro revealing a two-dimensional drawing showing three rear cameras aligned vertically placed in the middle of the rear panel. The camera setup will comprise of a 48MP primary paired with an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens and a 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide angle lens.

    Moreover, the device is fueled by a 4000mAh battery that will support 30W Wrap Charge. The OnePlus 7 Pro will come in Mirror Grey, Almond, and Nebula Blue color options. As for the variants, the device will come in 8GB RAM + 256GB storage which will cost around €749/$749, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will go on sale for €819/$819.

    Story first published: Monday, April 29, 2019, 16:48 [IST]
