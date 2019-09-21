ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 Series Gets New UI, Smart Display, And Other Features With Android 10 Update

    OnePlus 7, the premium smartphone series that was officially launched earlier this year is getting the latest Android version. OnePlus has released the stable Android 10 version for both the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro. OnePlus took to its official forums to announce the update rollout. Details are as follows:

    OnePlus 7 Series Gets Android 10 Update With New UI And Smart Display

     

    OnePlus 7 Series Android 10 Update

    The update availability has been revealed by Manu J, OnePlus Global Products Operation Manager. The update is based on OxygenOS 10 and brings a host of changes over the previous Android version.

    OnePlus is rolling out the update as OTA in batches and it will take a while for the mass rollout to complete. The primary reason for the phased rollout is that the company wants to be sure that there are no bugs remaining which could hamper the user experience in the future.

    OnePlus 7 Android 10 Update Changelog

    The Android 10-based OxygenOS 10 update comes with a new UI and adds new location permissions along with new customization settings. The update also introduces a new Game Space feature.

    This feature enhances the gaming experience by allowing you to stack all the games at a place for easy access. Another feature which the update brings is the "Smart display' feature. This is basically a screen which shows the location, event, and some other data with the Ambient Display.

    This feature can be accessed from the Settings menu. All you need to do is head to the Smart Display option placed under the Ambient Display in the Display settings.

    That's not it, the update also brings support for full-screen gestures. Now, you will be able to use both inward swipe gesture from the left or right edge of the display. Both the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro will now get a bottom navigation bar which will make it easy to toggle between the recent apps (left to right).

     

    We would like to reiterate that the update is dished out in a phased manner. So, if in case you don't receive the update notification then you can either check it manually or wait for the rollout to be complete in the coming weeks.

    Story first published: Saturday, September 21, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
