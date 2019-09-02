Just In
OnePlus 7 Series Discounted On Amazon Till September 6: All You Need To Know
OnePlus is all set to bring the successor of the OnePlus 7 series next month in India. Ahead of the OnePlus 7T series' launch, the company is offering the standard OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 7 Pro at discounted prices online. Following are the details:
OnePlus 7 Series New Discount Details:
The OnePlus 7, 7 Pro are available at a discount of Rs. 2,000 on Amazon as a part of OnePlus Phenomenon deal. This offer is live till September 6 for the Axis Bank debit and credit card users.
As for the pricing, the standard OnePlus 7 is available starting at Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM model, and Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB RAM variant. The OnePlus 7 Pro is priced at Rs. 48,999 for the 6GB RAM+ 128GB storage, Rs. 52,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 57,999 for the 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage option.
Apart from the Rs. 2,000 discount, EMI and non-EMI transactions are also valid on this instant discount option. Notably, this Axis Back offer is said to be valid at some select offline stores as well.
OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro Key Hardware And Software:
The OnePlus 7 ships with a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display that offers 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution and a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.
It runs on an octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It comes pre-installed with Android Pie-based Oxygen OS 9.5 interface. For optics, it sports a dual-camera module packing a 48MP primary sensor with f/1.6 aperture and a 5MP depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. Upfront, it packs a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
The OnePlus 7 Pro, on the other hand, packs a bigger 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution, 19:5:9 aspect ratio, and a Corning Gorilla Glass. It offers a different camera setup compared to the standard variant. You get a 16MP pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.
At the rear, it features triple-cam setup with a 48MP (f/1.6 aperture) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2 aperture) ultra-wide sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth sensor.
The device is backed by the same Snapdragon 855 SoC as the standard OnePlus 7 Pro and runs on Android Pie-based Oxygen OS interface. While the OnePlus 7 is fuelled by a 3,700mAh battery, the OnePlus 7 Pro uses a 4,000mAh battery.
