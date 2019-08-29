OnePlus 7 Series To Receive Android 10 Update In September News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Google recently announced the next-generation Android version - the Android 10 which is said to go official next month. The search giant broke the decade-long tradition of naming the Android versions on desserts. And like always, Google's Pixel lineup will be the first to receive this update. But, it appears that OnePlus is also gearing up to bring this Android version on its OnePlus 7 series.

OnePlus 7 Android 10 Update:

OnePlus might roll out the Android 10 update for its OnePlus 7 series on September 3. If this is true, then OnePlus will be the first non-Google brand to release a new Android version on the same day of release. This information has been shared by a Reddit user.

The screenshots shared by the users suggest an Android 10 update arrival on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro confirmed by a company executive. While the conversation doesn't reveal the names of the devices receiving the Android 10 update, it is highly likely that the company will begin with its most recent launch. And with the company executive confirming its availability on the same day as Pixel smartphones, suggests its development in advanced stages.

OnePlus 7 Series Key Highlights:

The OnePlus 7 adorns a 6.41-inch Optic AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch. The Pro variant comes with a bigger 6.67-inch display with the same resolution as the standard one. The display on both the handsets is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass.

Under the hood, both the units make use of a Snapdragon 855 chipset paired with Adreno 640GPU. While the standard variant comes with 6GB/ 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage, the Pro variant comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

There is a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP (f/1.6 aperture) primary lens and a 5MP depth sensor on the OnePlus 7. The Pro variant ships with a triple-camera module with a 48MP (f/1.6 aperture) primary sensor, a 16MP (f/2.2 aperture) sensor, and an 8MP (f/2.4 aperture).

For selfies and video chats, there is a pop-up camera setup on the OnePlus 7 Pro, while the standard variant houses the camera in the waterdrop notch. The sensor on the front camera of both the handsets is a 16MP snapper. For security, both the units support an in-display fingerprint scanner and the standard Face Unlock feature. Backing up the units are 3,700mAh and 4,000mAh batteries respectively. The batteries also offer quick charge support.

