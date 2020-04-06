OnePlus 7T And 7T Pro Get New OxygenOS 10.3.2 Update: Camera Upgrades And Bug Fixes News oi-Rohit Arora

OnePlus has rolled out a new software update for the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro smartphones. The new OxygenOS update brings the March 2020 Android security patch, optimizes RAM performance and fixes some bugs to improve the overall software performance of the devices. The new OTA update is also said to improve the stability for slow-motion video recording.

The update, which goes by the version number- OxygenOS 10.3.2, is essentially an incremental update that's being rolled out in stages to OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro users. The company hasn't made any official announcement on the update yet; however, some users have posted the information on the OnePlus forum. The OxygenOS 10.3.2 is essentially an OTA update with 265MB size.

The changelog for the new OTA update is as follows:

System

Optimized the RAM management

Improved system stability and fixed known issues

Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.03

Gallery

Improved stability for recording videos in slow-mo

Fixed the random disappearance of screenshots in Gallery

Now play videos with any lags

Overall, the new incremental update seems to bring some critical improvements to the OnePlus 7T and 7T Pro units. If you haven't received any notification for the update, try checking in phone's software update section. Fret not if your OnePlus 7t/7T Pro does not show any information on the new update. It's a staged rollout and will reach to your device shortly.

OnePlus has maintained a solid software update track record over the years. The company has constantly worked towards improving the software experience on its smartphones. Resultant, the OxygenOS is one-of-the-most preferred Android skin among the users.

OnePlus is also set to unveil the new OnePlus 8-series. The new OnePlus flagship smartphones are due for an official launch on April 14, 2020. The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 8-series devices will flaunt 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panels, refined design, top-of-the-line hardware (Snapdragon 865 with up to 12GB RAM) and faster 5G connectivity.

We are also expecting the company to unveil a new handset- OnePlus Z, which will most likely feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The online-only event will be live streamed on the OnePlus' official website and the company's YouTube channel at 8:30pm IST.

