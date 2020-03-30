OnePlus 8 Series To Launch On April 14: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Rohit Arora

The OnePlus 8 series has finally got an official launch date. In the light of Coronavirus pandemic, the company will unveil its latest lineup of flagship products in an online launch event on April 14, 2020. The online-only event will be live streamed on the OnePlus' official website and the company's YouTube channel at 8:30pm IST.

The company has officially confirmed that the OnePlus 8 series devices will flaunt 120Hz refresh rate AMOLED panels, refined design, top-of-the-line hardware and faster 5G connectivity. The official statement says, "OnePlus is now pushing its signature "fast and smooth" experience to the next level, bringing a full series of 5G devices with clearer displays and faster performance than ever before."

Additionally, OnePlus mentions about a handful of other new and exciting technologies that are said to enhance the smartphone experience. Based on the past leaks and rumors, we can expect to see wireless charging, finally an official IP rating and better cameras on OnePlus devices. It is most likely that the OnePlus 8 Pro will flaunt a quad-lens rear camera setup and will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

In that case, the top-end variant of the OnePlus 8 can cost as much as Rs. 58,000, which will put the OnePlus in a direct fight with the Samsung and Apple flagships such as the Galaxy S20 and the iPhone 11.

We believe that the 120Hz refresh rate OLED panel will only be offered on the OnePlus 8 Pro variant. The regular OnePlus 8 will likely offer a 90Hz AMOLED panel and will come sans wireless connectivity and IP rating for protection against water and dust. There are also speculations about a new handset in the series- the OnePlus Z.

It is either going to be 'The Flagship' OnePlus 8 smartphone or a trimmed down 'Lite' version in the series. If some reports are to be believed, the OnePlus Z will be the Lite variant and will feature a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate.

The company has also posted a teaser video on the official website that gives a glimpse of the OnePlus 8-series device's look and feel. The teaser shows a black color device flaunting a panel with curved edges. This might be the top-end OnePlus 8 Pro with 120Hz curved AMOLED display.

Last but not the least, Pete Lau, Founder and CEO, OnePlus also has to say something about the OnePlus 8 series. he mentions, "With the OnePlus 8 series, we're excited to introduce our most powerful and beautiful smartphone series ever, combining blazing-fast 5G capabilities, specially engineered high refresh rate displays and OnePlus' signature powerful performance setup."

Overall, we are pretty excited about the OnePlus 8 series. Stay tuned for more details on the official launch of the smartphones on Gizbot.com.

