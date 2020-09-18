OnePlus 7T New White Color Variant Announced News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 7T is getting a new white variant after one year of its launch. The price of the new color variant is yet to be revealed. The features of the handset will remain the same except for the color. As of now, the OnePlus 7T white color variant has only been announced in China. It is also expected to launch soon in outside of China.

However, OnePlus has not shared any official confirmation regarding the availability of other regions. The new white variant of the OnePlus 7T's poster shows the phone in a white back panel and a silver frame. The new color variant will sit with the other two Frosted Silver and Glacier Blue color options. The flagship model is available in India with a starting price of Rs. 36,390.

OnePlus 7T Features

As a flagship model, the handset offers impressive features except for wireless charging and official IP rating. If you are looking for a flagship phone with great performance under Rs. 40,000 you can grab the OnePlus 7T. It packs a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, paired with the Adreno 640 GPU and up to 8GB LPDDR4x RAM. The chipset offers smooth performance without any issue. The handset is available in two storage configurations including 128GB and 256GB storage variants. However, it lacks a microSD slot for additional storage. The handset gets its fuel from a 3,800 mAh battery with support for 30T quick charging.

In terms of optics, the OnePlus 7T features a triple rear camera setup which includes a 48MP primary sensor, a 12MP secondary lens, and lastly 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Onboard sensors of the handset include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, ambient light sensor. Lastly, it measures 160.94 x 74.44 x 8.13 mm dimensions and weighs around 190g.

