OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro To Launch On September 26th In India News oi-Vivek

OnePlus usually maintains a six-month window before launching its next smartphone. However, this might not be the case this year as the company might launch its OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro on September 26th, just four months after the launch of the OnePlus 7 series in India.

OnePlus 7T Series To Launch In Different Time Frame

This time around, the OnePlus 7T series of smartphones are expected debut first in India, later on, the devices will go sale in subcontinents. According to the leak, the 7T duo will be available in the US from October 10th, and the rest of the world will get to see these phones from October 15th.

About The OnePlus 7T, And The OnePlus 7T Pro

From the initial leaks and speculations, the OnePlus 7T Pro looks exactly identical to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Just like the current generation model, the upcoming iteration is expected to feature a pop-up selfie camera.

The only known difference between the two contemporaries is the processor. The OnePlus 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 855 SoC, whereas, the 7T Pro is expected to be based on the Snapdragon 855+ SoC.

As of now, there is no information on the features or the specifications of the OnePlus 7T. The company already has a 5G version of the OnePlus 7 Pro in Europe. And the CEO of OnePlus has promised that the company is working on a global 5G phone that will debut in Q4 of 2019.

Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T Series Launch

It is good to see a company launching a phone with a refreshed and the latest hardware. However, those who bought the OnePlus 7 or the OnePlus 7 Pro will definitely question their choice if these phones launch at a similar price as of the OnePlus 7 series.

Source

Best Mobiles in India