    OnePlus 7T Pro Live Image Leaked: Looks Similar To The OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus the company that never settles is seemed to be working on the next flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 7T Pro. The device is expected to launch in the Q4 of 2019. Besides, the phone is expected to look similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro. Here is everything we know about the next OnePlus.

    OnePlus 7T Pro Live Image Leaked: Looks Similar To The OnePlus 7 Pro

     

    OnePlus introduced the "T" variant with the OnePlus 3T in 2016. The differentiating factor between the OnePlus 3 and the 3T is the processor. The OnePlus 3T was powered by the Snapdragon 821, whereas, the OnePlus 3 was based on Snapdragon 820 SoC. In terms of looks and aesthetics, the OnePlus 3T looks almost identical to the OnePlus 3.

    Expected To Feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus

    The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is most likely to be based on the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, which already powers the ROG Phone II. This is an overclocked Snapdragon 855 SoC with up to 15% improved graphics performance.

    The OnePlus 7T Pro is most likely to offer a bezel-less, notch-less display similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro with 90Hz refresh rate. With respect to cameras, the phone is likely to retain the triple rear-camera setup with a pop-up selfie camera.

    The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to cost similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, and the upcoming model might support the 5G network by default.

    Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T Pro

    We think that the OnePlus 7T Pro is likely to look similar to the OnePlus 7, as the company has not made a major design change (except for the OnePlus 5T) for the T series smartphones. As we get close to the launch we should get more leverage on the features of the OnePlus 7T Pro. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 10:42 [IST]
