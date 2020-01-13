OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Red Color Variant Teased On Twitter News oi-Karan Sharma

Oneplus has recently showcased its limited-edition Concept One smartphone in collaboration with car maker McLaren at CES 2020. However, OnePlus has mentioned that the phone will not be available for mass production and sale as yet. Now, the company has teased the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition smartphone on its official social media handles.

The company has confirmed that it is coming with a McLaren design for its latest OnePlus 7 series. "While the #OnePlusConceptOne might not be available, we've got this one to set your heart racing!" reads OnePlus Twitter post.

This post shows that the company is going to launch a new limited edition OnePlus 7T Pro smartphone in red color option. The Twitter post papaya orange color is missing. Instead, the image post is showcasing red color highlights on the edges of the smartphone. The triple rear camera section and the mute slider are also highlighted with the red color.

While the #OnePlusConceptOne might not be available, we've got this one to set your heart racing! pic.twitter.com/9IIQQ7AqYv — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) January 12, 2020

OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition Specifications

To recall, the One Plus 7T Pro McLaren edition flaunts a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 19:5:9 and resolution of 1440 x 1320 pixels. The display carries a 90Hz refresh rate and protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass. Besides, it also has integrated in-display sensor of security.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ SoC, clubbed with Adreno 640 GPU. OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren edition is backed by a 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As far as software is concerned, the phone will run Android 10 on top of OxygenOS 10.0.1. It packs a 4,085 mAh non-removable battery with 30W fast charging support.

On the optical front, the smartphone features a similar triple camera setup available on the regular model. The alignment of the camera sensor is 48MP primary camera + 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom + 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, along with an LED flash. Upfront it houses a 16MP camera setup for selfies and video calls.

