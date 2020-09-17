OnePlus 7T Pro Witnesses Huge Price Drop In Indian Market News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has announced a permanent price cut for its flagship model OnePlus 7T Pro. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model has received a Rs. 4,000 discount. Previously, the phone was priced at Rs. 47,999 and now will retail for Rs. 43,999. The handset launched back in 2019 with Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset, high refresh rate display. Interested buyers can grab the OnePlus 7T Pro on the OnePlus website and Amazon India with the new price tag.

Should You Buy OnePlus 7T Pro?

The OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a notch-less 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display along with a refresh rate of 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone is equipped with the Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset which is paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Running Android 10-based OxygenOS out-of-the-box, the handset has a triple rear camera.

The camera module offers a 48MP Sony IMX586 main sensor, 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The 16MP selfie camera is hidden in a pop-up mode. Coming to the battery, the device sports a 4,085 mAh battery with scope for up to 30T charging over a micro-USB charging port. Onboard sensors include an in-display fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, ambient light sensor. For connectivity, it comes with 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, NFC, GPS.

If you are looking for a flagship smartphone, you can definitely choose the OnePlus 7T Pro. The handset offers a gaming-centric chipset, high refresh rate display. Besides, the phone claims to take less than 100 minutes for charging a 100 percent battery.

However, the handset lacks wireless charging and an official IP rating. On the other hand, the newly OnePlus 8 is available in the county with a starting price of Rs. 41,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model which also lacks wireless charging.

Best Mobiles in India