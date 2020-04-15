OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Notify Me Page Goes Live On Amazon News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has officially taken the wraps off its flagship OnePlus 8 series via an online launch event. The company has announced the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and the Bullet Wireless Z earbuds. Now, all the three products are heading to the Indian market and their listing has been spotted on Amazon which hints its availability in the coming days.

The 'notify me' tab is also live on the e-commerce platform. But, OnePlus is yet to officially unravel the pricing of the device as well as its availability in the country. If the rumors are to be believed, the company could make an announcement for the sale of OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the Bullets Wireless Z post the lockdown, i.e, May 3, 2020.

OnePlus, in a tweet, suggested that the price of the OnePlus 8 series will be lower in India compared to the global model. For instance, the OnePlus 8's standard variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage is launched at $699 which is roughly around Rs. 53,431 in Indian currency.

The high-end model with 12GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at $799 (approximately Rs. 61,605). But if the leaks are to be believed, then the standard OnePlus could cost somewhere between Rs. 40,000- Rs. 43,000.

Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro which is announced at a starting price tag of $899 (approx Rs. 68,708) might launch in the Rs. 55,000- Rs. 60,000 price buckets in the country. Notably, the OnePlus 8 Pro's 12GB RAM+ 236GB RAM model is priced at $999 (approx Rs. 76,353).

But these are just speculations; we aren't really sure how much price the OnePlus 8 series will drop once it hits the stores in the Indian market. Also, their availability details should also surface sometime soon in the coming days and we will keep you posted on the same.

