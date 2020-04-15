OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Will Be Significantly Cheaper In India News oi-Vivek

OnePlus has officially launched its latest devices via an online-only event due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. As expected, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with the top-of-the-line hardware and latest software.

The OnePlus 8 Pro now offers features like IP68 rating and wireless charging to match up with the other flagship smartphones from Samsung and Apple. This time around, OnePlus has also matched the price of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro with other flagship smartphones.

The OnePlus 8 is available in two variations. The base model comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and retails for $699 and the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes with a price tag of $799. When converted to Indian rupees, the base variant of the OnePlus 8 costs approx Rs. 53,085 and the high-end model costs approx Rs. 60,680.

Similarly, the base model of the OnePlus 8 Pro comes at $899 (approx Rs. 68,274) and the high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage costs $999 (approx Rs. 75,869), making it the most expensive smartphone ever.

OnePlus is yet to announce the prices of these smartphones in India and the company has now revealed something on Twitter and Facebook, which might excite the OnePlus enthusiasts in India.

A recent twitter post from OnePlus India says "We don't speak dollar$. India pr₹ices coming soon."

This indicates that both models of the OnePlus 8 series smartphones will be priced aggressively in India. However, they will not be as affordable as some of the budget flagship smartphones.

OnePlus 8 Series Expected India Prices

According to our analysis, the base variant of the OnePlus 8 is likely to cost between Rs. 40,000 ~ 43,000. Similarly, the OnePlus 8 Pro with features like IP rating and wireless charging is likely to be priced around Rs. 55,000 ~ 60,000.

As of now, there is no official information on when the company might announce the new pricing. Some leaks suggest that the brand will reveal the prices on April 29 and the devices are likely to go on sale from the first week of May.

