OnePlus 8 Announced: Warp Charge 30T, HDR10+ And Other Notable Features

Well, the OnePlus 8 features 5G support but it is restricted to Verizon, the US carrier. It comes with flagship-grade specs that make it a compact premium device in the market right now. Without further ado, let's take a look at the notable features of the OnePlus 8 from here.

Punch-hole Display

OnePlus 8 bestows a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate, FHD+ 1080p resolution, and a punch-hole cutout at the top left corner to house the selfie camera sensor. The company touts that the display is designed for seamless motion with vivid colors and vibrant details along with HDR10+ support. With a 90Hz refresh rate, you will be able to swipe, navigate, and scroll with ease. Already, OnePlus 8 has been rated to have an A+ rating by DisplayMate with an SGS Eye Care Display Certification.

Capable Hardware

When it comes to the hardware details, the OnePlus 8 employs an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC that works in tandem with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage space. The flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC is touted to deliver up to 25% faster performance than the previous generation processor. Notably, it comes with X55 Dual Mode 5G connectivity for faster download speeds. And, the UFS 3.0 memory is believed to deliver 125% faster write speeds than previous generation file manage system.

Warp Charge 30T

In terms of power management, a 4300mAh battery fuels the OnePlus 8 along with support for War Charge 30T fast charging technology. The OnePlus proprietary Warp Charge 30T is touted to charge the smartphone from 1% to 50% in just 22 minutes, which should be enough for a full day's use.

Triple Rear Cameras

For imaging, the OnePlus 8 flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary camera sensor, a 16MP secondary 116-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, and a dedicated macro lens with the ability to take 4cm macro shots. The three camera sensors are positioned vertically at the top center of the rear panel with the LED flash module under the camera ring. The selfie camera sensor is a 16MP unit housed within the punch-hole cutout.

Other OnePlus 8 Specs

OnePlus 8 has been launched with an impressive design in three color options - Onyx Black, Interstellar Glow, and Glacial Green. It runs Android 10 topped with OxygenOS out-of-the-box. This interface is smart, efficient, and swift with intuitive features, claims the company. Also, it has many other standout features for the users.

There will be free 100GB Google One cloud storage space for three months for the buyers of the OnePlus 8. And, there are connectivity features such as Dual Mode 5G, 4G LTE, support for VoWiFi, GPS, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. Also, there is Haptic Vibration 2.0 as in the OnePlus 8 Pro.

OnePlus 8 Expected Price In India

The OnePlus 8 India pricing is yet to be announced. It has been launched in two variants - one with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at $699 (approx. Rs. 53,000) and the other with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at $799 (approx. Rs. 60,500). We can expect the pricing and availability details of the device in India to be revealed very soon.