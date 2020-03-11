OnePlus 8 Series Confirmed To Arrive With 5G Network Support: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is gearing up to bring its anticipated OnePlus 8 flagship smartphone lineup. Rumors are rife that the company will be introducing a third model besides the standard and the Pro variant. The highlights of the OnePlus series have been tipped to be high-resolution display with a 120Hz refresh rate and the Snapdragon 865 SoC. Now, the company's CEO has confirmed one highlight feature of the upcoming smartphone series.

OnePlus' CEO, Pete Lau has said in a statement, "going forward, we're all in on 5G". This indicates that the company will be launching its upcoming devices enabled with 5G network support. So, we can expect all the upcoming devices in the OnePlus 8 series including the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the One Plus 8 Lite will be backed with 5G connectivity support.

Apart from confirming the 5G support for its upcoming series, Lau also tipped that there will be a slight increase in the pricing. Besides, it will be the Snapdragon 865 processor that will be driving the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. The same has been suggested numerous times via leaks and rumors in the past. Also, all the devices will be launched with the latest Android 10 OS with new Oxygen OS 10 UI atop.

Notably, Lau didn't give many details on the hardware and software features of the upcoming OnePlus 8 smartphones. All he tipped is the support for the 5G network and a slight increase in the pricing.

While there is no confirmed date announced for its launch, the company is likely to introduce the new series by mid-April. All three devices will be launched in India as well as the global market on the same day. Moreover, the company is said to host the launch event both offline and online.

