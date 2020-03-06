OnePlus Launches Product Ninjas Program To Develop New Features For OnePlus TVs News oi-Karan Sharma

OnePlus launched its first SmartTV - the OnePlus TV 55 Q1 and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro 4K OLED TVs in 2019 in the Indian market. The high-end TVs from the company have received positive responses and most of us liked the picture quality and build-in soundbar of the TV. Now, the company has launched its first initiative known as OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Program.

Under this program, the company will extend its users co-creation towards the OnePlus TV. The company will invite the community member to take part in this program to create localized features with the help of OnePLus TV team.

"This program will be a mix of online activities and offline workshops. You'll be engaging yourself in discussions with the product team and fellow Product Ninjas to brainstorm, ideate and contribute to different aspects of the OnePlus TV," reads OnePlus community forum post.

According to the post, the program will include a series of online and offline activities in which the community member has to show their involvement. The company will also organize a special community event in which members will get access to the exclusive OnePlus products.

Do note that, with each activity, community members will be familiar with the journey of a TV product manager. Your work and contribution will be utilized to create a feature on the OnePlus TV at the end.

How To Get Qualify For The OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Program

You have to be very must interested in the TV

You have to be creative and passionate about creating new features for OnePlus TV

You need to participate in all the activities

How To Apply For OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Program

First, you need to click this link, which will open a OnePlus TV Product Ninjas Program form.

Now you need to fill the entire form by providing the following details:

Name

Email Address

Number

Gender

Age

Occupation

Which city do you currently live in?

Are you using a smart TV?

What's the brand, size, and model of your TV?

Fill the form and hit the next button to proceed further.

Now you have to give two more answers to the questions and click on the Next button.

You need to give information about internet usage on your Smart TV.

You need to answer these questions as well and click on submit.

Any software feature you'd like to add on OnePlus TV? Why do you want to add this feature?

Why do you want to be a part of the OnePlus TV Product Ninja program?

