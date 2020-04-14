Just In
- 9 min ago OnePlus 8 Announced: Warp Charge 30T, HDR10+ And Other Notable Features
-
- 1 hr ago Tata Sky Introduces Cap On Broadband Plans, Offering 1,500GB Data
- 3 hrs ago Razer Pokémon Pikachu Wireless Earbuds With Pokeball-Shaped Charging Goes Live
- 4 hrs ago Minecraft With RTX Beta To Release On April 16: Here Are The Details
Don't Miss
- News Kejriwal asks migrant workers not to fall prey to rumours about bus arrangements
- Sports Sehwag’s batting technique was inspired from Ramayana!
- Lifestyle Why Is Coronavirus Causing Social Stigma?
- Finance Airlines To Not Offer Refunds Against Suspended Flights
- Movies Shakti Kapoor Feels The COVID-19 Crisis Is Like A Bad Dream, Is Learning From His Wife Amid Lockdown
- Automobiles Coronavirus Pandemic: Hero MotoCorp Donates 60 First-Responder Mobile Ambulance Across India
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Meghalaya In April
- Education Top 15 Ambedkar Quotes On Education For Students
What's New With The OnePlus 8 Pro?
OnePlus has officially launched its latest smartphones -- the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro via an online launch event. the OnePlus 8 Pro is the latest flag bearer that is packed with new features.
Not just that, it is also the most expensive OnePlus smartphone, with a starting price of $899, which could cost well over Rs.70,000 in India for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Here are some of the interesting features to checkout on the OnePlus 8 Pro.
OnePlus 8 Pro: Display
The company claims that the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro is the best display on any smartphone. In fact, this is the first smartphone that offers QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, which can operate at the peak resolution and peak refresh rate at the same time. This is also one of the first OnePlus smartphones with a punch-hole display.
The 6.78-inch dual-curved display panel on the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a native resolution of 3168 x 1440p with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 1300nits. This is a 10-bit color panel, which can display 1.07 billion colors and comes with a JNCD of 0.4. It also supports sRGB and P3 color gamut and offers a 19.8:9 taller aspect ratio.
The display is powered by a custom MEMC chipset, which will help the device to upscale 24fps or 30fps content to 120fps for smoother playback. The display is HDR 10/10+ certified with up to 4096 different levels of brightness.
OnePlus 8 Pro: IP68 Rating
The OnePlus 8 Pro is also the first smartphone from the company with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device can survive underwater (up to 1.5meter) for up to 30 minutes.
OnePlus 8 Pro: Quad-Camera Setup
The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back with an all-new 48MP Sony IMX 689 processor with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, the biggest camera sensor ever used on an OnePlus smartphone. Besides, the device has a 48MP ultra wide-angle lens (IMX 586) which is a 1/1.2-inch sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 5MP color filter lens, again first for an OnePlus smartphone.
OnePlus 8 Pro: Warp Charge 30 Wireless
The OnePlus 8 Pro now supports wireless charging. Unlike some of the flagship smartphones, the maximum power rating goes up to 30W and it can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, which makes it one of the fastest wireless charging phones in the market.
OnePlus 8 Pro: RAM
The OnePlus 8 Pro uses the latest LPDDR5 RAM, which is the latest norm in the industry, which consumes less power and offers higher read and write speeds, translating into a smoother multi-tasking experience and apps can now load at a much faster speed.
OnePlus 8 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC
Last but not the least, the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which helps the device to offer features like Snapdragon Elite Gaming, 5G networking capability, and Wi-Fi 6 support.
-
29,400
-
38,990
-
29,999
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
18,500
-
21,900
-
92,999
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
42,099
-
16,999
-
23,999
-
17,999
-
29,495
-
18,990
-
14,999
-
64,900
-
34,980
-
45,900
-
7,000
-
13,999
-
38,999
-
29,999
-
20,599
-
42,999
-
34,999
-
16,190
-
12,985
-
32,999