What's New With The OnePlus 8 Pro?

OnePlus 8 Pro: Display

The company claims that the display on the OnePlus 8 Pro is the best display on any smartphone. In fact, this is the first smartphone that offers QHD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, which can operate at the peak resolution and peak refresh rate at the same time. This is also one of the first OnePlus smartphones with a punch-hole display.

The 6.78-inch dual-curved display panel on the OnePlus 8 Pro comes with a native resolution of 3168 x 1440p with a 240Hz touch sampling rate and a peak brightness of 1300nits. This is a 10-bit color panel, which can display 1.07 billion colors and comes with a JNCD of 0.4. It also supports sRGB and P3 color gamut and offers a 19.8:9 taller aspect ratio.

The display is powered by a custom MEMC chipset, which will help the device to upscale 24fps or 30fps content to 120fps for smoother playback. The display is HDR 10/10+ certified with up to 4096 different levels of brightness.

OnePlus 8 Pro: IP68 Rating

The OnePlus 8 Pro is also the first smartphone from the company with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The device can survive underwater (up to 1.5meter) for up to 30 minutes.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Quad-Camera Setup

The OnePlus 8 Pro has a quad-camera setup at the back with an all-new 48MP Sony IMX 689 processor with a 1/1.4-inch sensor, the biggest camera sensor ever used on an OnePlus smartphone. Besides, the device has a 48MP ultra wide-angle lens (IMX 586) which is a 1/1.2-inch sensor, an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and a 5MP color filter lens, again first for an OnePlus smartphone.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Warp Charge 30 Wireless

The OnePlus 8 Pro now supports wireless charging. Unlike some of the flagship smartphones, the maximum power rating goes up to 30W and it can charge from 0 to 50 percent in just 30 minutes, which makes it one of the fastest wireless charging phones in the market.

OnePlus 8 Pro: RAM

The OnePlus 8 Pro uses the latest LPDDR5 RAM, which is the latest norm in the industry, which consumes less power and offers higher read and write speeds, translating into a smoother multi-tasking experience and apps can now load at a much faster speed.

OnePlus 8 Pro: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC

Last but not the least, the OnePlus 8 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, which helps the device to offer features like Snapdragon Elite Gaming, 5G networking capability, and Wi-Fi 6 support.