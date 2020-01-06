OnePlus 8 Lite Latest Render Hints At Triple Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is expected to take the wraps off its next-generation flagship smartphones in the OnePlus 8 series sometime in the second quarter of the year. Going by speculations, we have already seen that there will be OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 Lite.

Back in December last year, a well-known leakster shared the first CAD renders of the OnePlus 8 Lite. These renders hinted that the device could arrive with dual cameras at the rear and a punch-hole cutout at the top center. Now, a fresh leak by Slashleaks shows a dummy unit of the alleged device from the company.

OnePlus 8 Lite Details Leak

The leaked image shows that the OnePlus 8 Lite will arrive with triple cameras at the rear instead of a dual-camera system as suggested earlier. It shows a bunch of OnePlus devices placed in a container. And, one of them in Blue color with triple cameras at the rear is said to be the OnePlus 8 Lite.

If this turns out to be true, then the upcoming OnePlus smartphone might arrive with a regular notch similar to that on the OnePlus 6. However, a punch-hole cutout at the top was hinted by the previous reports and we can expect the same on all the devices in the OnePlus 8 series as well.

Furthermore, the updated render by @OnLeaks shows that there will be a triple camera sensor at the top left corner. It is also seen to arrive with an LED flash. The rear panel seems to be made of glass and there is a OnePlus logo at the center. The phone seems to have a punch-hole display with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

What We Think

We have already come across the leaked specifications of the OnePlus 8 series including that of the OnePlus 8 Lite. It showed that the smartphone might arrive with a display that has an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The device is believed to use the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 SoC and a 4000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

Though the leaked specifications reveal what we can expect from the OnePlus 8 Lite, we cannot come to a conclusion until there is an official confirmation from OnePlus.

