OnePlus 8 Pro Camera Details Revealed: Sony IMX689 Primary Sensor Tipped

OnePlus 8 series is slated for April 15 launch and ahead of its arrival, leaks don't seem to stop dropping by. Just a few days ago, the specifications and a new green color option of the OnePlus 8 Pro were leaked which was followed by the renders of the standard OnePlus 8. Now, the camera specifications of the Pro model have been tipped once again.

The latest leak which comes via Ishan Aggarwal and Pricebaba, the OnePlus 8 Pro will be housing a quad-camera setup. The device will be accommodating a Sony IMX689 primary sensor which has an f/1.78 aperture. Notably, this sensor first featured on the recently launched Oppo Find X2 series.

The rear camera will also house a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor which will be an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree FoV. The report further suggests that there will be a 5MP "cool filter" lens and a telephoto sensor with 3X optical zoom and 30x digital zoom support.

Furthermore, the OnePlus 8 Pro's rear camera will also come with support for some new shooting modes. The device is said to come with the 3-HDR Video with improved OIS, Night Portrait Mode along with Cinematic Effects. It seems that OnePlus is going to enhance the smartphone photography experience with the upcoming OnePlus 8 series.

As for the remaining hardware, the device has been tipped to launch with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset which is driving the high-end smartphones with 5G network this year. The device is said to arrive with up to 12GB RAM and ship with the new Android 10 OS.

The handset is likely to offer a new custom Oxygen OS user interface. It is likely to accommodate a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The device is speculated to draw its fuel from a 4,500 mAh which is further to support 50W fast charging technology.

