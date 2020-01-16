ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Pro's 120Hz Display Compared With 60Hz Display On OnePlus 5T

    OnePlus recently confirmed that its upcoming smartphones will come with a 2K AMOLED display, offering a peak refresh rate of 120Hz. Now, the company has shared a video on social media by comparing the 120Hz display with a 60Hz display. It is also interesting that the company is not comparing it with a 90Hz display.

    OnePlus 8 Pro's 120Hz Display Compared With 60Hz Display On OnePlus 5T

     

    By the looks of it, the phone on the right side with a 60Hz display is expected to be the OnePlus 5T (considering the thick bezels) and the phone on the right side is speculated to the OnePlus 8 Pro. Thanks to 120Hz refresh rate, scrolling on the OnePlus 8 Pro looks super smooth and the phone on the left side isn't that smooth.

    Why There Is No Comparison Between 90Hz And 120Hz

    Considering the video released by the brand, it is comparing the OnePlus 8 Pro with an almost-three-year-old phone, whereas its newly launched phones like the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro offers 90Hz display. It looks like the difference in smoothness between a 90Hz display and a 120Hz display might be very minimal, so the brand is comparing it with 60Hz.

    Similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro, the company might include an option, where one can easily tone down the refresh rate on the OnePlus 8 Pro to 90Hz or 60Hz, which should have a positive impact on the battery life.

     

    Having a higher fresh rate screen means the OnePlus 8 Pro might come equipped with a bigger battery. As of now, both the OnePlus 7 Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro offers a 4,000 mAh battery, which is the highest capacity battery that we have seen on a OnePlus smartphone. To compensate for the higher power consumption, the OnePlus 8 Pro should offer at least a 4,500 mAh battery and it will support Warp Charge as well.

