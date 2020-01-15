Just In
- 4 hrs ago List Of Smartphones That Support Wi-Fi Calling From Jio And Airtel
-
- 7 hrs ago These Smartphones Have Up To 2TB Expandable Memory To Store All Your Files
- 13 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy A20s Receives Price Cut: Now Available At Rs. 10,999
- 15 hrs ago BSNL Revises Three Prepaid Plan; Reduces Validity By Half
Don't Miss
- Movies Amitabh Bachchan Pens An Emotional Note After Attending Ritu Nanda's Funeral
- News PM Modi greets people on Pongal, Magh Bihu, Makar Sankranti
- Finance Gold Prices Jump After Reports Suggest Chinese Tariffs To Stay
- Sports MCC wants Test to stay as five-day affair
- Lifestyle Meghan Markle Steps Down As A Senior Royal Member But Sometimes Her Fashion Reflected Departure Too
- Automobiles Honda Activa 6G Launch Live Updates: Prices, Specs, Design, Features & All Other Details
- Education Tanmatra: A Women Leadership Programme From IIM Bangalore
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Delhi In 2020
OnePlus 8 Bags BIS Certification: India Launch Likely In Q2 2020
OnePlus 8 is consistently appearing via leaks online suggesting a launch in the upcoming months. Recently, the OnePlus 8 Pro showed up on Geekbench along with some of the key internals. While all the leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming lineup have indicated an international launch, a new leak suggests its arrival in India as well.
The upcoming series is expected to launch with the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The standard model has recently been listed on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website in India.
The OnePlus 8 has been listed with the IN2011 model number, but the listing doesn't reveal any information on the hardware or software features. With the device getting certified by BIS, we can expect its arrival anytime soon in the country. The leaks suggest a launch in Q2 2020. We still are waiting for OnePlus to hint the official unveiling of OnePlus in India.
OnePlus 8 Expected Hardware And Software Features
OnePlus is said to launch both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro with the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor. This chipset has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Lite which is said to be the affordable model is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.
OnePlus has also confirmed to use a 120Hz QuadHD+ display for its upcoming series. This could likely be for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Besides, the leaks and rumors have suggested a punch-hole display design on the upcoming series.
The OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench listing revealed an Android 10 OS. We can expect this to be wrapped around a new Oxygen OS UI. The smartphone scored 4296 points in the single-core and 12531 points in the multi-core tests.
-
22,199
-
29,872
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,998
-
1,07,899
-
15,389
-
36,990
-
79,999
-
71,990
-
14,997
-
9,999
-
63,900
-
34,998
-
15,389
-
24,999
-
47,799
-
19,999
-
16,999
-
9,999
-
4,800
-
6,400
-
8,000
-
28,300
-
35,430
-
3,210
-
11,250
-
20,000
-
35,990
-
12,000