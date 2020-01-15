ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Bags BIS Certification: India Launch Likely In Q2 2020

    By
    |

    OnePlus 8 is consistently appearing via leaks online suggesting a launch in the upcoming months. Recently, the OnePlus 8 Pro showed up on Geekbench along with some of the key internals. While all the leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming lineup have indicated an international launch, a new leak suggests its arrival in India as well.

    The upcoming series is expected to launch with the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and the OnePlus 8 Lite. The standard model has recently been listed on the BIS (Bureau of Indian Standards) certification website in India.

    The OnePlus 8 has been listed with the IN2011 model number, but the listing doesn't reveal any information on the hardware or software features. With the device getting certified by BIS, we can expect its arrival anytime soon in the country. The leaks suggest a launch in Q2 2020. We still are waiting for OnePlus to hint the official unveiling of OnePlus in India.

    OnePlus 8 Expected Hardware And Software Features

    OnePlus is said to launch both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro with the Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 865 processor. This chipset has an integrated modem for 5G connectivity. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Lite which is said to be the affordable model is said to use a MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset.

    OnePlus has also confirmed to use a 120Hz QuadHD+ display for its upcoming series. This could likely be for the OnePlus 8 Pro. Besides, the leaks and rumors have suggested a punch-hole display design on the upcoming series.

    The OnePlus 8 Pro Geekbench listing revealed an Android 10 OS. We can expect this to be wrapped around a new Oxygen OS UI. The smartphone scored 4296 points in the single-core and 12531 points in the multi-core tests.

    via

    Read More About: oneplus oneplus 8 news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2020

