OnePlus 8 Pro Might Pack Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 120Hz 2K Display News oi-Vivek

OnePlus recently confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature a 2K QHD 120Hz display with support for the MEMC motion compensation chip that lets users play low frame-rate content at 120Hz. The company has also shared a photo that showcases the MEMC chipset. What's more interesting is the fact that the image also showcases a lift-motor, hinting towards a pop-up selfie camera.

It was speculated that OnePlus smartphones will come with a punch-hole display design instead of a pop-up selfie camera. However, according to this latest finding, the OnePlus 8 might come with a punch-hole display and the OnePlus 8 Pro might retain a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

This means the OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio without any cutout, offering a uniform look. This also means, only the Pro variant might come with a 120Hz display and the base variant might still offer a 90Hz display.

The OnePlus 7 was the first smartphone from the company with a 2K AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pop-up selfie camera. This year, the company is taking the display tech to a notch above to compete against the contemporaries. Do note that, the 120Hz display that is being used on is developed by Samsung. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S20 series might also use the same display technology.

Having a new display technology with a higher-refresh-rate might drive up the price of the OnePlus 8 Pro compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro. So, the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro can easily cost upwards of Rs. 50,000 and is expected to offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

As per the performance, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with OxygenOS 10 OS on top of Android 10 OS.

