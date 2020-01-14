ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8 Pro Might Pack Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 120Hz 2K Display

    By
    |

    OnePlus recently confirmed that its upcoming smartphone will feature a 2K QHD 120Hz display with support for the MEMC motion compensation chip that lets users play low frame-rate content at 120Hz. The company has also shared a photo that showcases the MEMC chipset. What's more interesting is the fact that the image also showcases a lift-motor, hinting towards a pop-up selfie camera.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Might Pack Pop-Up Selfie Camera, 120Hz 2K Display

     

    It was speculated that OnePlus smartphones will come with a punch-hole display design instead of a pop-up selfie camera. However, according to this latest finding, the OnePlus 8 might come with a punch-hole display and the OnePlus 8 Pro might retain a pop-up selfie camera, similar to the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7 Pro.

    This means the OnePlus 8 Pro will continue to offer a higher screen-to-body ratio without any cutout, offering a uniform look. This also means, only the Pro variant might come with a 120Hz display and the base variant might still offer a 90Hz display.

    The OnePlus 7 was the first smartphone from the company with a 2K AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pop-up selfie camera. This year, the company is taking the display tech to a notch above to compete against the contemporaries. Do note that, the 120Hz display that is being used on is developed by Samsung. This suggests that the upcoming Galaxy S20 series might also use the same display technology.

    Having a new display technology with a higher-refresh-rate might drive up the price of the OnePlus 8 Pro compared to the OnePlus 7T Pro. So, the base variant of the OnePlus 8 Pro can easily cost upwards of Rs. 50,000 and is expected to offer at least 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

    As per the performance, the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with OxygenOS 10 OS on top of Android 10 OS.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones oneplus 8
    Story first published: Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 10:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 14, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue