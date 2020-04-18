ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8 Pro Teardown Video Shows Its Durable, Easy To Repair

    By
    |

    The OnePlus 8 Pro was unveiled earlier this week alongside the OnePlus 8 and the new pair of wireless earphones, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z. These flagship smartphones come with a slew of highlight features and bring notable improvements as compared to their predecessors launched last year.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Teardown Video Shows Its Durable, Easy To Repair

     

    Soon after the launch of the device, the well-known YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has conducted a teardown on the same. The teardown video, which is a trademark durability test performed on smartphones by the channel reveals many interesting things.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Teardown Video

    Firstly, the OnePlus 8 Pro teardown video shows that the smartphone is harder to get into due to the use of a stronger adhesive. This could be related to the IP68 water and dust resistance rating of the smartphone.

    The teardown video does not reveal a lot of surprises and only the 48MP camera sensor grabs our attention. The 48MP sensor on the OnePlus 8 Pro is the same size as the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108MP camera sensor. And, the main camera is larger than the 48MP sensor on the device and it misses out on OIS.

    Also, there is a huge wireless charging coil and it appears to be significantly smaller and has relatively lesser copper on the coil as compared to the Galaxy S20+. Probably, this is because the OnePlus 8 Pro has 30W wireless charging instead of the 15W wireless charging on the Galaxy S20.

    Similar to many other smartphones featuring a glass back, the OnePlus 8 Pro is not quite easy to repair. The internals are easy to get and replace if needed. However, it is important to seek professional repairs to get the device serviced. There is a heat pipe between the display and a blue aluminum frame. The optical fingerprint sensor is also seen in the teardown video.

     

    You can check out the OnePlus 8 Pro teardown video from below to know how durable the smartphone is as compared to rivals.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Saturday, April 18, 2020, 16:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 18, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X