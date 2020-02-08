OnePlus 8 Series Launch Pegged For March Or April, New Green Variant Hinted News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Rumors and speculations regarding the upcoming OnePlus 8 series are hitting the internet almost every other day. We have come across numerous reports regarding these models and expect the Pro and Lite variants as well. While there was no clarity regarding its launch date, for now, a recent leak sheds light on the launch date and a new color variant as well.

OnePlus 8 Series Launch Date

As per a recent tweet by the tipster Ishan Agarwal, the OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, and OnePlus 8 Lite are pegged for a late March or early April launch date. Given that the OnePlus 7 series was launched in May last year, the OnePlus 8 series launch appears to be set a month earlier.

Notably, this is not the first time that we are hearing about the OnePlus 8 series launch. Back in October last year, a tipster revealed that the upcoming OnePlus flagship smartphones could be launched sometime in Q2 2020. And, the latest speculation goes in line with the same.

OnePlus 8 Series In Green

Besides revealed the alleged launch time frame of the OnePlus 8 series, the tipster has also shed light on a possible new color option. Going by the same, the OnePlus 8 series smartphones could be launched in Green for the first time. Well, OnePlus has not launched any green smartphone till date. Only the Bullets Wireless 2 earphones was launched in Olive Green last year.

Got some #OnePlus news to share with you all! The OnePlus 8 & 8 Pro (Who knows, maybe the 8 lite too) will be launching sooner this time! Expect a launch in Late March or April. Also, there will be a new Green colour for both the phones. Are you excited for these phones? pic.twitter.com/ceUjcWOzm4 — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 7, 2020

The same tipster tweeted in October 2019 that the OnePlus 7T might arrive in Olive Green color but the company did not do so and the same speculation is said for the OnePlus 8 series. Probably, OnePlus could have called off the Green variant for the OnePlus 7T as Apple introduced the iPhone 11 series in Midnight Green just a few weeks back.

What To Expect From OnePlus 8

Going by the speculations, the OnePlus 8 Pro is believed to arrive with a QHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, which makes it on par with the gaming smartphones out there. And, it will be an upgrade to the OnePlus 7 Pro with 90Hz refresh rate. Also, we can expect it to provide an option to switch between 60Hz, 90Hz, and 120Hz refresh rates.

The OnePlus 8 Lite is said to be a relatively low-end variant as compared to the others with a familiar design language and a leaked live image hinted at the presence of a triple-camera setup at its rear.

