OnePlus 8 Series New Oxygen OS Update Released; Brings December 2020 Security Patch
OnePlus has earned a rapport for releasing a timely firmware update to its smartphones. The Chinese firm is expected to launch the stable Android update for a bunch of its previous launches including the OnePlus Nord and the OnePlus 7 series in the coming months. The latest smartphone by the brand to get a new firmware update is the OnePlus 8 series. Check out the new changelog.
OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Receives New Firmware Update
OnePlus has released an OxygenOS Beta update for both OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The company has revealed the details of the latest update via its official forums. TheOnePlus Beta 5 update is being released as an OTA to all the respective users.
The update brings along the latest security patch to both smartphones. The users who are currently running the stable Android version can also opt for the new beta program.
As for the changelog, the company has released fixes for several bugs and issues that were hampering the performance of the device. It bounces the Android security firmware to December 2020. The bugs that have been fixed include the issues with Bluetooth connectivity and speaker issues.
The update also adds some new animations effects to the front camera. The company has shared the details on how to download the package via its OnePlus community forum.
Just to recap, the OnePlus 8 series had received the stable Android 11 update recently. Both OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro were launched with Android 10 OS. The flagship series debuted with the Snapdragon 865 processor. They both have some other high-end features including a Fluid AMOLED display and fast charging supported battery.
