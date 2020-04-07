ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 Series To Witness Online Launch And Pop-Up Event This Year

    By
    |

    OnePlus is all set to launch its upcoming flagship series - the OnePlus 8 smartphones on April 14. Amid coronavirus outbreak, where the entire world is under lockdown, OnePlus is going to launch its flagship phones via online launch event to avoid mass gathering. This is going to be the first time for the company to launch the flagship phones entirely online instead of any physical event.

    The company is also conducting pop-up events across major cities of selected countries. These pop-up events will offer a platform to selected buyers to purchase the newly launched smartphone just after the launch before going on sale.

    The pop-up event is generally held at exclusive stores in selected cities but this time the company has come up with a different approach due to the lockdown scenario. The company confirmed that the pop-up events will also go online this time for customers in Europe. According to the report, the company will post the details about the pop-up event on its official website and social media handles just after the launch of the OnePlus 8 series.

    The post will explain how the user will become eligible for pop-up events and buy a OnePlus 8 series smartphone before anyone else. Meanwhile, the company is also expected to launch some exclusive merchandise at the launch event.

    OnePlus is said to make its biggest announcement at the April 14 event, the company will launch its latest OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, along with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earbuds.

    However, the biggest challenge for the company after launching the devices will be the shipment and delivery. We are in a situation where an e-commerce website has stopped working. The supply chain of all the companies is disrupted. India is the key market for OnePlus and if the lockdown extends after April 14 then it will be difficult for the company to meet the demand.

    Story first published: Tuesday, April 7, 2020, 12:51 [IST]
