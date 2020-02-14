ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 With Snapdragon 865 SoC Listed On Geekbench Database

    OnePlus 8 is the next anticipated launch in the coming months. Both OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro have been making buzz online for quite some time and have been spotted on Amazon India indicating its imminent launch. The standard OnePlus 8 has recently popped up on the Geekbench database with some hardware related information.

    The Geekbench listing of the OnePlus 8 reveals the GALILEI IN2025 model number. Notably, the OnePlus 8 Pro has also made it to the benchmark platform in the past with the GALILEI IN2023 model number.

    As per the Geekbench listing, the standard OnePlus 8 will also be driven by an octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor as the Pro model. Furthermore, the chipset will have 1.8Ghz base frequency and it will be accompanied by 8GB RAM. To recall, the OnePlus 8 Pro's model was listed with a 12GB RAM configuration.

    This increases the probability of OnePlus limiting the standard variant to 8GB RAM, while the top model to up to 12GB. It now remains to be seen if both the devices arrive in multiple configurations or the maximum 8GB /12GB limit.

    Coming to the benchmark scores, the OnePlus 8 has scored 4,276 points in the single-core test, while in the multi-core test it has logged a total of 12541 points. That's all that the Geekbench listing has revealed about the standard OnePlus 8.

    As for its expected hardware, the smartphone is said to launch with a high-resolution display with 120Hz resolution. This is one of the highlights of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series. Both smartphones are expected to arrive with a punch-hole design which will be the first for any OnePlus smartphone. The details on the camera and battery are limited. But, we might see up to 50W fast charging on the OnePlus 8 series.

    Read More About: oneplus oneplus 8 news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 17:59 [IST]
