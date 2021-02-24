OnePlus 8T Now Available At Rs. 39,999 With SBI Credit Card: Should You Buy? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 8T flagship device was launched in the country starting at Rs. 42,999. You can now purchase the phone only for Rs. 39,999 from Amazon and the company's website as well. The offer is valid till March 10 on OnePlus.in, while the Amazon Fab Phones sale will last until tomorrow (Feb 25). However, it's not a direct price cut, you need to make the payment with an SBI Credit Card. The offer is also applicable for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB model.

Should You Buy OnePlus 8T Or Wait For OnePlus 9 Series?

We already know that OnePlus is prepping up to introduce the OnePlus 9 series comprising of the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, and the 9E. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. This time we might get some advanced features as the OnePlus 9 is rumored to get a 50MP Ultra Vision camera and also likely to pack the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. At this moment, there are no details about the price. However, the price can be expected similar or higher than its predecessor.

So, if you are planning to get the OnePlus phone, then the OnePlus 8T can be a good deal for an asking price of Rs. 39,999. In terms of features, the OnePlus 8T offers a 6.55-inch FHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone gets its power from the Snapdragon 865 processor and ships with Android 11 OS.

On the camera front, there is a quad-camera setup comprising of a 48MP Sony IMX586 primary sensor, a 16MP Sony IMX481 ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP macro, and a 2MP mono sensor. Upfront, it has a single 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor for selfies. The camera also features OIS, 4K video, slow motion, and more. Lastly, the handset packs a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support that claims to charge the full battery in just 40 minutes.

Best Mobiles in India