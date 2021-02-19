OnePlus 9 Specifications Spotted On AIDA64 Benchmark: 65W Fast Charging And More Details News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is prepping up to launch the standard OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E. As we approach near the launch, many leaks are coming out. This time, the features of the standard model with the model number LE2117 were spotted on the AIDA64 benchmark by TechDroider.

OnePlus 9 Expected Features

Starting with the display, the phone is said to feature a 6.55-inch FHD+ display with 1,080 X 2,400 pixels resolution. It will support a refresh rate of 120Hz and there will be a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC will handle the processing which will be paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Further, the handset will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.

For cameras, it will follow the same triple camera setup at the rear similar to its predecessor model. However, the phone will feature a 50MP Ultra Vision camera, a 20MP secondary camera, and a 12MP telephoto lens. For selfies, it might get a 16MP shooter at the front. Further, the phone is mentioned with Bluetooth 4+ version and it is also said to support 12MP video recording. Software-wise, the OnePlus 9 is rumored to run Android 11 with OxygenOS custom skin on top.

Apart from the standard model, the OnePlus 9 Pro has also recently appeared online, revealing its display details. As per the leak from Max Jambor, the OnePlus will use the LTPO display technology on the Pro model. Moreover, the Pro model is also believed to run the Snapdragon 888 chipset and will sport a quad-camera setup at the rear panel. As far as the launch is concerned, the launch of the 9 series is rumored to take place in March. Although, the company is yet to announce the launch date.

