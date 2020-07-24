OnePlus 8T Series To Feature 64MP Main Camera Sensor News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Recently, OnePlus took the wraps off the third smartphone for this year, the OnePlus Nord. A few months back, the company unveiled its flagship OnePlus 8 series comprising of two models and then launched the affordable smartphone earlier this week. Now, reports regarding the next-generation flagship models have started appearing online.

Already, there are reports revealing that the company could launch two smartphones in the upcoming series allegedly dubbed OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro. In a recent development, it has been hinted that the OnePlus 8T series could be launched with a 64MP primary camera sensor. This information has been leaked by the strings of code in the OnePlus Camera v5.4.23.

OnePlus Phones Camera Developments

Last year, with the OnePlus 7 series, the company introduced the primary 48MP camera. Now, after over a year, it looks like the brand will venture into the 64MP camera segment. The presence of the 64MP camera sensor comes from the findings by an XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username.

Recently, the OnePlus Camera app was updated to version 5.4.23. Following the update, a teardown was carried out by the above-mentioned source and the presence of the improved camera sensor was tipped. This suggests that the company is working on its own stock camera app for the upcoming smartphones with the 64MP sensor.

The strings of code reveal that there could be a dedicated 64MP mode and that the burst mode will not function in the same. Also, the devices with this sensor will capture images at 64MP by default like any other smartphone with a similar camera sensor.

Our Take On OnePlus 8T Series

As of now, we are still in the nascent stages of leaks and speculations regarding the OnePlus 8T series. We need to wait for further details to be surfaced online regarding the same. However, one thing that we can infer is that the addition of a 64MP camera sensor is a good move but we are yet to see if both the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will have a similar sensor.

Best Mobiles in India