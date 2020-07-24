ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8T Series To Feature 64MP Main Camera Sensor

    By
    |

    Recently, OnePlus took the wraps off the third smartphone for this year, the OnePlus Nord. A few months back, the company unveiled its flagship OnePlus 8 series comprising of two models and then launched the affordable smartphone earlier this week. Now, reports regarding the next-generation flagship models have started appearing online.

    OnePlus 8T Series To Feature 64MP Main Camera Sensor

     

    Already, there are reports revealing that the company could launch two smartphones in the upcoming series allegedly dubbed OnePlus 8T and OnePlus 8T Pro. In a recent development, it has been hinted that the OnePlus 8T series could be launched with a 64MP primary camera sensor. This information has been leaked by the strings of code in the OnePlus Camera v5.4.23.

    OnePlus Phones Camera Developments

    Last year, with the OnePlus 7 series, the company introduced the primary 48MP camera. Now, after over a year, it looks like the brand will venture into the 64MP camera segment. The presence of the 64MP camera sensor comes from the findings by an XDA Senior Member Some_Random_Username.

    Recently, the OnePlus Camera app was updated to version 5.4.23. Following the update, a teardown was carried out by the above-mentioned source and the presence of the improved camera sensor was tipped. This suggests that the company is working on its own stock camera app for the upcoming smartphones with the 64MP sensor.

    The strings of code reveal that there could be a dedicated 64MP mode and that the burst mode will not function in the same. Also, the devices with this sensor will capture images at 64MP by default like any other smartphone with a similar camera sensor.

    Our Take On OnePlus 8T Series

    As of now, we are still in the nascent stages of leaks and speculations regarding the OnePlus 8T series. We need to wait for further details to be surfaced online regarding the same. However, one thing that we can infer is that the addition of a 64MP camera sensor is a good move but we are yet to see if both the OnePlus 8T and 8T Pro will have a similar sensor.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, July 24, 2020, 21:21 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 24, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X