OnePlus 9 5G Now Available For Just Rs. 36,999: Finally Worth It? News oi-Vivek

OnePlus 9 5G, which was originally launched for Rs. 49,999 in India has now received a massive discount on Amazon. The device is now available for just Rs. 36,999. Do note that, this is not a price reduction, instead, Amazon has been offering flat Rs. 5,000 discount coupon along with Rs. 8,000 discount for select bank card users.

This offer is currently available for the base variant of the OnePlus 9 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. There is also an additional Rs. 5,000 discount when you exchange your already existing smartphone, which brings down the price of the OnePlus 9 5G to Rs. 31,999.

To get the OnePlus 9 5G for Rs. 36,999 (without any exchange offer) one needs to apply Rs. 5,000 coupon on Amazon. Then, they have to use an ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank credit/debit card to get another Rs. 8,000 discount. Do note that, this offer is not applicable on Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Credit Card, as Amazon is only offering Rs. 5980 for its own credit card, which is a bummer.

The OnePlus 9 5G is a budget flagship smartphone, which is also the most affordable smartphone with a Hasselblad camera system. The device uses the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, which is a bit more expensive than the OnePlus 9 5G.

The device has a compact form factor with a 6.55-inch OLED display, offering FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. Unlike the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G, the OnePlus 9 5G has a flat display with a punch-hole cutout and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone has a triple camera system with a 48MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra wide-angle lens, and a 2MP monochrome lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera. The main camera on the OnePlus 9 5G can shoot up to 8K resolution videos, which is one of the highlights of this device.

Finally Worth It?

If you have been waiting for a price cut on the OnePlus 9 5G, this is probably the best time to get the OnePlus 9 5G. The company is now gearing up for the launch of the OnePlus 10 series of smartphones and might even discontinue the OnePlus 9 5G in the coming weeks, which could be one of the reasons for this deal.

Best Mobiles in India