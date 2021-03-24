OnePlus 9 Pro Survives Durability Test: Can It Be Your Daily Driver? News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Priced starting from Rs. 64,999, the OnePlus 9 Pro is the most advanced variant in the trio. It is also the most expensive smartphone from OnePlus ever and is priced way too high as compared to that of its predecessors. However, it is priced better than the other flagship smartphones out there. Eventually, the company's pricing strategy might have left you wondering what makes it cost this high apart from its specifications.

To justify the pricing strategy, a smartphone should not only run glitch-free software but also have solid hardware that can put up against your day-to-day use. It looks like the OnePlus 9 Pro can handle everyday use like a pro as it survives the most stressful durability tests conducted by the YouTuber Zack from JerryRigEverything.

OnePlus 9 Pro Durability Test

The YouTuber has managed to get his hands on the OnePlus 9 Pro and proven that it can clear the test with flying colors. Detailing on the durability test, the smartphone is initially subjected to the scratch test with the Mohs scale. The screen is tested sans the pre-installed plastic protector. It can be scratched at the Mohs hardness level 6 and not at the lower levels. However, the integrated fingerprint sensor still recognizes fingerprints after some deep scratches. The metal edges are scratched to reveal a similar silver color underneath.

When it comes to the flame test, the AMOLED display on the OnePlus 9 Pro is seen to resist fire for up to 40 seconds sans any major change. While the OnePlus 9 Pro manages well through the scratch and flame tests, it fails to meet the expectations in the bend test.

In the last test conducted by the Youtuber, the OnePlus 9 Po is seen to develop a slight curve while being bent from the back. However, the smartphone appears to resist the pressure. When it is bent from the front, the OnePlus 9 Pro is seen to retract and stop bending. Except for the bend, there are no cracks or broken glass issues.

If you want to watch the durability test conducted by JerryRigEverything on OnePlus 9 Pro, then check out the video embedded below.

Having said that it can survive everyday tasks without any issues, will you prefer using the OnePlus 9 Pro as your daily driver? Do let us know what you think about this smartphone via comments.

Best Mobiles in India