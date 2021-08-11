OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition Next Sale On August 15; How Is It Different? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition was launched back in June and was available for purchase in limited quantity. Now, the handset will go on sale again starting August 15. For the unaware, the special edition of the OnePlus 9 Pro is designed in collaboration with Japanese illustrator, Hajime Sorayama who is known for his female robot illustrations.

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition Price, Design

The OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition is priced at CNY 5,499 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option. Besides, the special edition comes with a different packaging box with Sorayama branding on it. The OnePlus 9 Pro is available in Morning Mist color and the phone case has Sorayama robot engraving. The box also includes a T-shirt.

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition Features

Features of the OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition are similar to the original variant. To recall, the OnePlus 9 Pro has a 6.7-inch curved LTPO AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor combined with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage. The device has a quad rear camera setup consisting of a 48MP main sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide freeform lens, 8MP telephoto, and a 2MP mono unit. Upfront, the phone features a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery unit 65W wired and 50W wireless charging support, dual-SIM support, 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a USB-C port for connectivity.

OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition Arriving Outside Of China?

Previously, the OnePlus 9 Pro Flash Silver Edition was said to be available in the global market as well. However, the exact date of sale is still unknown. So, we also expect to get the special edition in the country as well. However, we cannot comment on this surely.

Alongside, the Pro model is soon getting another white variant. Earlier this month, a live image of the OnePlus 9 Pro in white color was shared by OnePlus COO Liu Fenshuo which has a matte finish at the rear panel.

