OnePlus 9 Pro Prime Early Access Sale On March 31: Offers To Check Out

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G was recently announced alongside the standard model and the OnePlus 9R. Among these three models, the Pro model will go on its first sale in the country on April 1. The phone will be available for purchase via Amazon India and the company's official website.

Now, the company has shared a teaser on Twitter, which reveals that Amazon Prime members can purchase the handset at 12 PM on March 31 (tomorrow) at the Prime early access sale.

OnePlus 9 Pro Price And Offers In India

The base 8GB+128GB model of the OnePlus 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 64,999, while the high-end 12GB+256GB model will cost Rs. 69,999. Launch offers on the OnePlus 9 Pro include a discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on SBI credit card or EMI transaction. You can get three distinct color options for the OnePlus 9 Pro namely Pine Green, Stellar Black, and Morning Mist.

OnePlus 9 Pro: Reasons To Buy

Starting with the camera, which is the main highlight of the new OnePlus 9 series. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for its cameras, aiming to provide more natural and crystal-clear photos. At the rear panel, you can get a quad rear camera setup that houses a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and OIS and EIS support. The main sensor is assisted by a 50MP Sony IMX766 ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP monochrome sensor. For videos and selfies, the phone has a 16MP sensor at the front with EIS support.

In terms of display, the OnePlus 9 Pro flaunts a 6.7-inch HD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate. Besides, the adaptive refresh rate of the handset allows you to adjust the refresh rates depending on the content. Under the hood, the handset gets its power from the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. However, it does not support microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Software-wise, the device ships with OxygenOS 11, based on Android 11. Furthermore, a 4,500 mAh battery fuels the handset and supports Warp Charge 65T and Warp Charge 50 Wireless fast charging which claims to charge the full battery in just 30 minutes. Lastly, connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Although the smartphone costs a bit higher compared to the other flagship devices. However, you can get smooth gaming and scrolling experience, advanced camera features, and so on.

