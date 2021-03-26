OnePlus 9 Pro With Hasselblad Cameras First Sale On April 1; Worth Your Dime? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 series with the base, Pro, and the 9R models have launched globally. Among these, the OnePlus 9 Pro will go on sale first in India starting from April 1. The company has confirmed the availability of the OnePlus 9 Pro on Amazon India and the OnePlus India websites. The OnePlus 9 and the 9R will likely go on sale soon after this.

OnePlus 9 Pro Sale Offers

To note, the OnePlus 9 Pro is available in two models of 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB costing Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. As part of the launch offer, OnePlus 9 Pro buyers can get up to Rs. 4,000 discount on using the SBI credit card or EMI transaction. The smartphone is available in Pine Gree, Stellar Black, and Morning Mist color options.

As noted, the OnePlus 9 Pro will begin sale starting April 1 on Amazon and OnePlus India websites. Presently, the websites have a 'Notify Me' button for the device. Offline shipping details are still under wraps. To note, OnePlus brought in a special discount offer for OnePlus Red Cable Club members to purchase the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro Features

OnePlus 9 Pro comes as a refined flagship offering from the company. The smartphone flaunts a 6.7-inch HD+ Fluid AMOLED LTPO curved display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The key highlight of the smartphone is its cameras, which include a 48MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens, an 8MP telephoto shooter, and a 2MP monochrome lens. OnePlus has partnered with Hasselblad for the cameras, aiming to provide enhanced smartphone photography.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 9 Pro draws power from the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The smartphone also includes a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging and wireless charging support. The OnePlus 9 Pro runs Android 11 with the OxygenOS custom skin on top.

Should You Buy?

The OnePlus 9 Pro comes as a refreshed flagship offering in the Indian market. If you're looking for a premium smartphone with enhanced cameras, 5G, and an efficient processor - the OnePlus 9 Pro would make an ideal choice.

