OnePlus 9E Likely To Replace OnePlus Nord

OnePlus is likely to launch at least three smartphones under the OnePlus 9 series, where, the OnePlus 9E is touted to be the most affordable smartphone of the lot, powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G SoC. Is the OnePlus 9E a successor to the OnePlus Nord? Let's analyze.

OnePlus Nord Might Go In Different Direction

OnePlus is likely to continue to launch smartphones under the OnePlus Nord lineup. However, I believe that the upcoming smartphones from the Nord series will be budget smartphones, likely to cost less than Rs. 20,000 in India, just like the OnePlus N10 and the OnePlus N100.

Coming back to the OnePlus Nord, the recent mid-range 5G smartphone from the company, the device is likely to be get replaced by the OnePlus 9E and we have a few more reasons that suggest the same.

Do note that, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 5G, powering the Nord is slightly more powerful than the Snapdragon 690 5G. Not just that, the Snapdragon 765 5G is also more power-efficient than the Snapdragon 690 5G, as it is built on top of 7nm architecture, while the Snapdragon 690 5G uses 8nm fabrication.

However, in some aspects, the Snapdragon 690 5G outperforms the Snapdragon 765 5G, as the Snapdragon 690 5G has Qualcomm Kryo 560 CPU, while the Snapdragon 765 5G uses Qualcomm Kryo 475 CPU. Overall, the performance of the speculated OnePlus 9E is likely to be similar to the OnePlus Nord.

Branding Makes A Lot Of Difference

Though the brand Nord has nothing to with the performance when compared to the regular number of smartphones from OnePlus, it still creates a perception that a phone under the Nord branding might not be as good as a phone from the number series from OnePlus.

By launching a mid-range smartphone under the OnePlus 9 lineup, the company should be able to get better traction, just by the model name. Hence, the OnePlus 9E is likely to be a successor to the OnePlus Nord.

